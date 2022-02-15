Österreichische Post AG (OTCMKTS:OERCF) Short Interest Update

Österreichische Post AG (OTCMKTS:OERCF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 164,500 shares, an increase of 68.0% from the January 15th total of 97,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,645.0 days.

Shares of OERCF stock remained flat at $$41.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. Österreichische Post has a 12-month low of $41.25 and a 12-month high of $55.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.22.

About Österreichische Post

Österreichische Post AG engages in the provision of logistics and postal services. It operates through the following segments: Mail and Branch Network, Parcel and Logistics, and Corporate. The Mail and Branch Network segment comprises of collection, sorting, and delivery of letters, postcards, addressed and unaddressed direct mail items, and newspapers.

