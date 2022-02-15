Österreichische Post AG (OTCMKTS:OERCF) Short Interest Update

Österreichische Post AG (OTCMKTS:OERCF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 164,500 shares, an increase of 68.0% from the January 15th total of 97,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,645.0 days.
Shares of OERCF stock remained flat at $$41.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. Österreichische Post has a 12-month low of $41.25 and a 12-month high of $55.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.22.
About Österreichische Post
