Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OTSKY) Short Interest Down 38.3% in January

Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OTSKY) saw a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 44,300 shares, a drop of 38.3% from the January 15th total of 71,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 206,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

OTSKY stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.09. 75,192 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 105,706. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.70. Otsuka has a 1 year low of $16.33 and a 1 year high of $22.86.

About Otsuka

Otsuka Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of pharmaceuticals and nutritional supplements. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Nutraceuticals, Consumer Products, and Others. The Pharmaceuticals segment manufactures therapeutic drugs and infusions focusing on the central nervous system, oncology, and infectious diseases.

