Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Outlook Therapeutics stock opened at $1.33 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. Outlook Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.19 and a 12 month high of $3.27. The stock has a market cap of $298.27 million, a P/E ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 0.87.

In other Outlook Therapeutics news, CEO C Russell Trenary III acquired 25,000 shares of Outlook Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.39 per share, with a total value of $34,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ghiath M. Sukhtian acquired 16,000,000 shares of Outlook Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.25 per share, with a total value of $20,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 16,095,401 shares of company stock worth $20,130,595. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Outlook Therapeutics by 375.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 12,666 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Outlook Therapeutics by 100.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 11,498 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Outlook Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Outlook Therapeutics by 689.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 47,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 41,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Outlook Therapeutics by 197.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 108,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 71,706 shares during the last quarter. 11.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on OTLK. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Outlook Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Outlook Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.

Outlook Therapeutics Company Profile

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of ONS-5010/LYTENAVA. Its pipeline includes unmet patient needs, repackaged IV bevacizumab, and anti-VEGF. The company was founded by Pankaj Mohan on January 5, 2010 and is headquartered in Iselin, NJ.

