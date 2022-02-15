Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Outlook Therapeutics stock opened at $1.33 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. Outlook Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.19 and a 12 month high of $3.27. The stock has a market cap of $298.27 million, a P/E ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 0.87.
In other Outlook Therapeutics news, CEO C Russell Trenary III acquired 25,000 shares of Outlook Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.39 per share, with a total value of $34,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ghiath M. Sukhtian acquired 16,000,000 shares of Outlook Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.25 per share, with a total value of $20,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 16,095,401 shares of company stock worth $20,130,595. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several research firms have weighed in on OTLK. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Outlook Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Outlook Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.
Outlook Therapeutics Company Profile
Outlook Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of ONS-5010/LYTENAVA. Its pipeline includes unmet patient needs, repackaged IV bevacizumab, and anti-VEGF. The company was founded by Pankaj Mohan on January 5, 2010 and is headquartered in Iselin, NJ.
