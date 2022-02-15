Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports.
NASDAQ OTLK opened at $1.33 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. Outlook Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.19 and a 12 month high of $3.27. The stock has a market cap of $298.27 million, a P/E ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.88.
In other news, Director Ghiath M. Sukhtian bought 16,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.25 per share, with a total value of $20,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO C Russell Trenary III bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.39 per share, for a total transaction of $34,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 16,095,401 shares of company stock worth $20,130,595 over the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OTLK. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Outlook Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Outlook Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.
About Outlook Therapeutics
Outlook Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of ONS-5010/LYTENAVA. Its pipeline includes unmet patient needs, repackaged IV bevacizumab, and anti-VEGF. The company was founded by Pankaj Mohan on January 5, 2010 and is headquartered in Iselin, NJ.
