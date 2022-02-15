Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ OTLK opened at $1.33 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. Outlook Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.19 and a 12 month high of $3.27. The stock has a market cap of $298.27 million, a P/E ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.88.

Get Outlook Therapeutics alerts:

In other news, Director Ghiath M. Sukhtian bought 16,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.25 per share, with a total value of $20,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO C Russell Trenary III bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.39 per share, for a total transaction of $34,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 16,095,401 shares of company stock worth $20,130,595 over the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Outlook Therapeutics by 33.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 31,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 7,876 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Outlook Therapeutics by 100.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 11,498 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Outlook Therapeutics by 375.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 12,666 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Outlook Therapeutics by 689.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 47,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 41,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Outlook Therapeutics by 63.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 124,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 48,162 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OTLK. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Outlook Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Outlook Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.

About Outlook Therapeutics

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of ONS-5010/LYTENAVA. Its pipeline includes unmet patient needs, repackaged IV bevacizumab, and anti-VEGF. The company was founded by Pankaj Mohan on January 5, 2010 and is headquartered in Iselin, NJ.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Outlook Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outlook Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.