Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Downgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Oxford Industries from a neutral rating to a sell rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $118.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. B. Riley restated a buy rating on shares of Oxford Industries in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oxford Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $113.17.

Shares of OXM stock opened at $85.47 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $93.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.40. Oxford Industries has a fifty-two week low of $70.90 and a fifty-two week high of $114.47.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The textile maker reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.90. Oxford Industries had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The company had revenue of $247.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.44) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Oxford Industries will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.27%.

In related news, Director Dennis M. Love sold 2,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.94, for a total value of $194,758.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Oxford Industries by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 37,237 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,358,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Oxford Industries by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 84,207 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,323,000 after acquiring an additional 24,058 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Oxford Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $743,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oxford Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,387,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Oxford Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $232,000. 83.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oxford Industries Company Profile

Oxford Industries, Inc engages in the design, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of apparel products. Its brands include Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer, Southern Tide, and licensed brands of tailored clothing and golf apparel. The company was founded by John Hicks Lanier and Sartain Lanier in 1942 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

