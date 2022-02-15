PAC Protocol Achieves Market Cap of $24.15 Million (PAC)

PAC Protocol (CURRENCY:PAC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 14th. One PAC Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PAC Protocol has a market capitalization of $24.15 million and approximately $156,150.00 worth of PAC Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, PAC Protocol has traded 19.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002250 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00005837 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000270 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000021 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000321 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000129 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kanga Exchange Token (KNG) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00010514 BTC.

PAC Protocol Profile

PAC Protocol (CRYPTO:PAC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. PAC Protocol’s total supply is 16,023,129,470 coins and its circulating supply is 16,140,848,338 coins. PAC Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Paccoinofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “PAC Global (formerly PACcoin) describes itself as a digital payment network that aims to connect merchants and consumers with a fast, secure, and cost-effective way to send money globally. PAC's coin design allows up to 5% of all mined coins to be allocated to the community voted charitable causes via a diplomatic governance model to support humanitarian causes around the world. PAC aims to become the most user-friendly digital currency available today. “

