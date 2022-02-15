PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) Position Trimmed by Capital World Investors

Capital World Investors lowered its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,026,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 416,209 shares during the period. Capital World Investors owned 5.48% of PagSeguro Digital worth $932,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 98.8% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the third quarter worth about $58,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in PagSeguro Digital in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in PagSeguro Digital by 77.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PAGS opened at $17.26 on Tuesday. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a twelve month low of $16.62 and a twelve month high of $62.75. The firm has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 24.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.29 and a 200-day moving average of $37.70.

PAGS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $63.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. UBS Group lowered shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $50.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Itau BBA Securities lowered shares of PagSeguro Digital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $60.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.92.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions focused on Micro-Merchants, Small Companies and Medium-Sized Companies, or Small Medium Enterprises. Its business model covers the following pillars: Multiple digital payment solutions; In-person payments via POS devices that sell to merchants; Free digital accounts; Issuer of prepaid cards to clients for spending or withdrawing account balances, and Operating as an acquirer.

