Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $446.65 Million

Equities research analysts expect Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) to post sales of $446.65 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have made estimates for Pan American Silver’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $420.46 million and the highest estimate coming in at $467.00 million. Pan American Silver posted sales of $430.46 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pan American Silver will report full year sales of $1.66 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.63 billion to $1.68 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.65 billion to $1.96 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Pan American Silver.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PAAS shares. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from C$49.00 to C$48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.25.

Shares of PAAS traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $23.96. The company had a trading volume of 2,566,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,591,162. The stock has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.82. Pan American Silver has a fifty-two week low of $20.74 and a fifty-two week high of $37.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 90.4% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Pan American Silver in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Pan American Silver by 284.9% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Pan American Silver in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Pan American Silver in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.02% of the company’s stock.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties. It owns and operates silver mines located in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, and Bolivia. The company operates through the following segments: Silver, Gold, and Other. Pan American Silver was founded by Ross J.

