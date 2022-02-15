PancakeSwap Price Hits $8.33 (CAKE)

PancakeSwap (CURRENCY:CAKE) traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 14th. Over the last week, PancakeSwap has traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One PancakeSwap coin can now be purchased for about $8.33 or 0.00019147 BTC on popular exchanges. PancakeSwap has a total market capitalization of $2.23 billion and approximately $142.51 million worth of PancakeSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get PancakeSwap alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002301 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003935 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001116 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002299 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.34 or 0.00037567 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.99 or 0.00105751 BTC.

PancakeSwap Profile

PancakeSwap (CRYPTO:CAKE) is a coin. It launched on September 29th, 2020. PancakeSwap’s total supply is 267,836,420 coins. PancakeSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@pancakeswap . The official website for PancakeSwap is pancakeswap.finance . PancakeSwap’s official Twitter account is @pancakeswap and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PancakeSwap is an automated market maker (“AMM”) that allows two tokens to be exchanged on the Binance Smart Chain. It is designed to be fast, cheap, allowing anyone to participate. “

PancakeSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PancakeSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PancakeSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PancakeSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PancakeSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PancakeSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.