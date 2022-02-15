Pao Novatek (LON:NVTK) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Pao Novatek (LON:NVTK) shares fell 0.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 200.90 ($2.72) and last traded at GBX 209.60 ($2.84). 125,149 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 19% from the average session volume of 105,311 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 210.90 ($2.85).

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 220.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 234.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.52.

Get Pao Novatek alerts:

Pao Novatek Company Profile (LON:NVTK)

Novatek PAO is a natural gas production company. The Company is engaged in the exploration and production, processing, transportation and marketing of natural gas and liquid hydrocarbons. The Company’s primary production assets are located in the Yamal-Nenets Autonomous Region (YNAO). The Company delivers its natural gas on the Russian Federation’s domestic market and liquid hydrocarbons on both the Russian domestic and international markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pao Novatek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pao Novatek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.