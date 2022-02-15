Park Hotels & Resorts (PK) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of PK opened at $18.63 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.80. Park Hotels & Resorts has a 52 week low of $15.77 and a 52 week high of $24.67. The stock has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.22 and a beta of 2.10.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 38,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $731,000. 85.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group downgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.14.

Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates hotels and resorts. It operates through the Consolidated Hotels and Unconsolidated Hotels segments. Its portfolio of hotels and resorts include the Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Curio.

