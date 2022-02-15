Patrizia AG (OTCMKTS:PTZIF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Patrizia AG (OTCMKTS:PTZIF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 70,400 shares, a growth of 87.2% from the January 15th total of 37,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
PTZIF remained flat at $$26.65 during trading on Tuesday. Patrizia has a 1-year low of $26.65 and a 1-year high of $26.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.65 and its 200-day moving average is $26.26.
Patrizia Company Profile
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Patrizia (PTZIF)
- 3 Mining Stocks That Will Benefit From the Demand For Physical Gold
- Huntsman Aims High, Exceeds Targets
- Don’t Buy The Bottom In Ecolab
- Is Micron (NASDAQ: MU) About To Hit Fresh Highs?
- Institutional Support (and results) Send Marriott International To Fresh Highs
Receive News & Ratings for Patrizia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patrizia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.