Patrizia AG (OTCMKTS:PTZIF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Patrizia AG (OTCMKTS:PTZIF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 70,400 shares, a growth of 87.2% from the January 15th total of 37,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

PTZIF remained flat at $$26.65 during trading on Tuesday. Patrizia has a 1-year low of $26.65 and a 1-year high of $26.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.65 and its 200-day moving average is $26.26.

Patrizia Company Profile

PATRIZIA AG has been active as an investment manager in the real estate market across Europe for more than 35 years. PATRIZIA's activities include the acquisition, management, repositioning and disposal of residential and commercial real estate through its best-in-class local network in all key markets.

