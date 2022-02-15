Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) Shares Bought by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) by 683.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 294,724 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 257,120 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Patterson Companies worth $8,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Patterson Companies by 61.2% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 52,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after buying an additional 19,835 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 26.9% in the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 9.4% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 80,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after purchasing an additional 6,896 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 103.7% in the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,877,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,590,000 after purchasing an additional 955,993 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies in the third quarter valued at about $203,000. Institutional investors own 81.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Patterson Companies alerts:

NASDAQ:PDCO opened at $27.82 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.51. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.51 and a twelve month high of $37.37.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Patterson Companies had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.41%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Patterson Companies in a research report on Monday, January 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.25.

About Patterson Companies

Patterson Cos., Inc provides products, technologies, services, and business solutions to the dental and animal health markets. It operates through the following segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate. The Dental segment provides consumable dental products, equipment and software, turnkey digital solutions, and value-added services to dentists, dental laboratories, institutions, and other healthcare professionals.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.