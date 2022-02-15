PEAK6 Investments LLC Sells 44,734 Shares of Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN)

PEAK6 Investments LLC cut its holdings in Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML) by 59.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,271 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 44,734 shares during the quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC’s holdings in Denison Mines were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DNN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Denison Mines by 241.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,269,816 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,411,000 after buying an additional 7,966,751 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Denison Mines by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 16,874,454 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,805,000 after buying an additional 1,801,735 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Denison Mines by 226.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,749,885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213,038 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Denison Mines in the 2nd quarter worth $882,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Denison Mines by 68,300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 684,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 683,000 shares in the last quarter. 24.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:DNN opened at $1.24 on Tuesday. Denison Mines Corp. has a 12 month low of $0.86 and a 12 month high of $2.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.03 and a beta of 1.94.

DNN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on Denison Mines from C$2.40 to C$2.60 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Denison Mines from C$2.40 to C$2.25 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Denison Mines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Denison Mines from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.46.

About Denison Mines

Denison Mines Corp. engages in the exploration and development of uranium. The firm has interest in McClean Lake and Mill, Wheeler River, Waterbury, Midwest, and Hook-Carter projects. It operates through the following segments: Mining, Closed Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on May 9, 1997 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

