Peel Hunt Reiterates Buy Rating for Grafton Group (LON:GFTU)

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of Grafton Group (LON:GFTU) in a research report report published on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a GBX 1,580 ($21.38) price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on GFTU. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,620 ($21.92) price objective on shares of Grafton Group in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Liberum Capital increased their price objective on shares of Grafton Group from GBX 1,270 ($17.19) to GBX 1,325 ($17.93) and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,361.67 ($18.43).

Shares of GFTU stock opened at GBX 1,085 ($14.68) on Friday. Grafton Group has a 1 year low of GBX 957 ($12.95) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,425 ($19.28). The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,181.95 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,257.37. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.19.

Grafton Group plc engages in the distribution, retailing, and manufacturing businesses in Ireland, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. Its Distribution segment distributes building and plumbing materials to professional trades people engaged in residential repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as in residential and other new build construction.

