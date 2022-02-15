PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.18 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer upped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 10th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Penn now anticipates that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $1.18 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.11. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.14 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on PFLT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com lowered PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of PFLT stock opened at $13.15 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $512.05 million, a P/E ratio of 9.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.94. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has a twelve month low of $11.56 and a twelve month high of $13.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.04.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 68.35%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,366,688 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,223,000 after purchasing an additional 59,715 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 239,168 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,059,000 after purchasing an additional 59,243 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $673,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 593,836 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,584,000 after buying an additional 44,469 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 271,536 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,473,000 after buying an additional 38,192 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.52% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.67%. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.08%.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Company Profile

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company invests in small market-cap and public middle market companies located in the U.S. and to a limited extent non-US companies. The fund invests in equity securities such as preferred stock, common stock, warrants or options received in connection with debt investments or through direct investments with investment size of $2 to $20 million.

