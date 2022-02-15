PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) Cut to C at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on PFLT. Zacks Investment Research raised PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.83.

Shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital stock opened at $13.15 on Friday. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has a 1 year low of $11.56 and a 1 year high of $13.92. The firm has a market cap of $512.05 million, a PE ratio of 9.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 68.35%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PennantPark Floating Rate Capital will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.67%. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 78.08%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PFLT. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,366,688 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,223,000 after purchasing an additional 59,715 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 32.9% during the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 239,168 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,059,000 after buying an additional 59,243 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $673,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 593,836 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,584,000 after buying an additional 44,469 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 16.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 271,536 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,473,000 after buying an additional 38,192 shares during the period. 23.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PennantPark Floating Rate Capital

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company invests in small market-cap and public middle market companies located in the U.S. and to a limited extent non-US companies. The fund invests in equity securities such as preferred stock, common stock, warrants or options received in connection with debt investments or through direct investments with investment size of $2 to $20 million.

