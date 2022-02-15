Pennon Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PEGRY) Short Interest Up 120.0% in January

Pennon Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PEGRY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a growth of 120.0% from the January 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Pennon Group stock remained flat at $$28.78 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 378 shares, compared to its average volume of 790. Pennon Group has a 12-month low of $28.55 and a 12-month high of $52.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.51.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.2734 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 33.87%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PEGRY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Pennon Group in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Pennon Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pennon Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Pennon Group Company Profile

Pennon Group Plc engages in the provision of water management and sewerage services. It operates through the following segments: Water, Waste Management, Non-Household Retail, and Others. The Water segment comprises of the regulated water and wastewater services undertaken by South West Water. The Waste Management segment involves in the recycling, energy recovery and waste management services provided by Viridor.

