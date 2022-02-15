Penserra Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,540 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CNC. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Centene by 13.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 107,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,847,000 after buying an additional 12,548 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Centene by 6.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 123,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,998,000 after buying an additional 7,434 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Centene by 17.2% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 20,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after buying an additional 3,017 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Centene by 0.6% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 93,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,789,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its position in shares of Centene by 60.5% during the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 7,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 2,964 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

In other Centene news, CEO Michael F. Neidorff sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.71, for a total transaction of $3,985,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katie Casso sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.19, for a total transaction of $633,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,167 shares of company stock valued at $6,013,755 in the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CNC. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Centene from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Centene from $94.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Centene from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Centene from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

CNC opened at $82.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $47.85 billion, a PE ratio of 66.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Centene Co. has a twelve month low of $57.16 and a twelve month high of $86.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $80.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.86.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $32.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.52 billion. Centene had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

