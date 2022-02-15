Penserra Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) by 77.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,949 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,912 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 4.0% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 9,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,380,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. First National Trust Co raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 16,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 9,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. 30.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PLTR opened at $13.26 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.11 and a beta of 6.21. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.75 and a 1 year high of $30.44.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PLTR shares. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $25.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.75.

In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total value of $688,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 61,696 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.76, for a total value of $1,280,808.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,292,875 shares of company stock worth $27,191,419 in the last 90 days. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

