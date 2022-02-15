Penserra Capital Management LLC Invests $192,000 in Joby Aviation Inc (NYSE:JOBY)

Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Joby Aviation Inc (NYSE:JOBY) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 19,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Joby Aviation in the third quarter valued at about $100,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation during the third quarter valued at about $113,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation during the third quarter valued at about $124,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation during the third quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation during the third quarter valued at about $194,000. 38.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on JOBY shares. Barclays started coverage on Joby Aviation in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Joby Aviation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of JOBY opened at $4.76 on Tuesday. Joby Aviation Inc has a 52-week low of $3.61 and a 52-week high of $17.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.80.

In related news, Director Paul Cahill Sciarra purchased 155,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.32 per share, for a total transaction of $979,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Joeben Bevirt acquired 40,000 shares of Joby Aviation stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.29 per share, with a total value of $251,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Reinvent Technology Partners entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Joby Aviation.

