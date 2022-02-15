Penserra Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT)

Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,037,974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $217,941,000 after buying an additional 210,345 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,125,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $118,786,000 after purchasing an additional 169,821 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 855,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $91,517,000 after purchasing an additional 23,025 shares in the last quarter. NYL Investors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. NYL Investors LLC now owns 850,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $89,775,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 765,461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $81,858,000 after buying an additional 52,529 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of VCLT stock opened at $96.02 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.74. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $95.96 and a one year high of $109.98.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were paid a $0.286 dividend. This represents a $3.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.