Penserra Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT)

Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,037,974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $217,941,000 after buying an additional 210,345 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,125,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $118,786,000 after purchasing an additional 169,821 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 855,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $91,517,000 after purchasing an additional 23,025 shares in the last quarter. NYL Investors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. NYL Investors LLC now owns 850,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $89,775,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 765,461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $81,858,000 after buying an additional 52,529 shares in the last quarter.
Shares of VCLT stock opened at $96.02 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.74. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $95.96 and a one year high of $109.98.
Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Profile
Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
