Penserra Capital Management LLC Sells 18,643 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Penserra Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 96.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,643 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Everhart Financial Group Inc. grew its position in CrowdStrike by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Delta Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho cut their price target on CrowdStrike from $360.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. BTIG Research downgraded CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. DA Davidson raised their price objective on CrowdStrike from $265.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.07.

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $180.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $188.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $233.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $41.42 billion, a PE ratio of -192.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 1.44. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $150.02 and a 12-month high of $298.48.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 16.48% and a negative return on equity of 15.93%. The firm had revenue of $380.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.19 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

In other CrowdStrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 68,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.07, for a total transaction of $14,117,018.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.22, for a total transaction of $573,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 147,785 shares of company stock valued at $30,651,055. 8.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, engaged in the provision of cloud-delivered solutions for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

