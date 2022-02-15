Penserra Capital Management LLC Sells 20,974 Shares of Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB)

Penserra Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB) by 56.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,974 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Nuvation Bio were worth $162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Nuvation Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Nuvation Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Nuvation Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $92,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuvation Bio in the 3rd quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Nuvation Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Fund V. L.P. Omega sold 295,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.76, for a total transaction of $2,879,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Oleg Nodelman purchased 185,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.69 per share, for a total transaction of $1,422,849.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Shares of Nuvation Bio stock opened at $9.70 on Tuesday. Nuvation Bio Inc. has a one year low of $5.15 and a one year high of $15.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.89.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Nuvation Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.71.

Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-422, a small molecule inhibitor targeting CDK2, CDK4, and CDK6. It is also developing NUV-868, a selective inhibitor of the BET family of epigenetic transcriptional regulators; NUV-569, a differentiated selective inhibitor of the Wee1 kinase; NUV-1182, an adenosine receptor inhibitor; and DDC platform that focuses on targeting an inhibitor of poly ADP ribose polymerase (PARP) to androgen receptor-expressing cancer cells , as well as PARP inhibitor to ER-expressing cancer cells.

