Penserra Capital Management LLC Sells 3,363 Shares of RedBall Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RBAC)

Penserra Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of RedBall Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RBAC) by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,363 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in RedBall Acquisition were worth $155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of RedBall Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $106,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in RedBall Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $172,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. raised its stake in RedBall Acquisition by 100.0% in the third quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC raised its stake in RedBall Acquisition by 123.5% in the second quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 22,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 120,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in RedBall Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $483,000. 62.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RBAC opened at $9.91 on Tuesday. RedBall Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.69 and a 52 week high of $11.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.93.

RedBall Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on sports, media, and data analytics sectors.

