Peony Trading 10.5% Higher This Week (PNY)

Peony (CURRENCY:PNY) traded 6.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 14th. Peony has a total market cap of $35.23 million and $207,660.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Peony coin can now be bought for $0.29 or 0.00000658 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Peony has traded 10.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.98 or 0.00025230 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0988 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Peony Coin Profile

PNY is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 123,031,888 coins. The official website for Peony is www.peonycoin.io . Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Peony Coin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Peony Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peony should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Peony using one of the exchanges listed above.

