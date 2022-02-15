PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Downgraded to Hold at DZ Bank

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) was downgraded by equities research analysts at DZ Bank to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a $180.00 target price on the stock. DZ Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 7.98% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $171.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.19.

PEP stock opened at $166.70 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The company has a market capitalization of $230.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.65. PepsiCo has a 12 month low of $128.32 and a 12 month high of $177.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $171.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.94.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.24 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 58.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that PepsiCo will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. 626 Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $549,000. Theory Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $461,000. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 17,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,091,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the period. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,159,000. Finally, Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $321,000. Institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America, Quaker Foods North America, PepsiCo Beverages North America, Latin America, Europe, and Africa, Middle East and South Asia.

