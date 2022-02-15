Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (PSH) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 17th

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (LON:PSH) announced a dividend on Wednesday, February 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share on Friday, March 18th. This represents a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Shares of Pershing Square stock opened at GBX 2,731.88 ($36.97) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.97, a current ratio of 24.04 and a quick ratio of 22.66. The company has a market capitalization of £5.44 billion and a PE ratio of 188.78. Pershing Square has a 1-year low of GBX 2,425 ($32.81) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,125 ($42.29). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,898.51.
Pershing Square Company Profile
Further Reading
- Will These 3 Oil Stocks Keep Gushing Higher?
- MarketBeat Podcast; Should You Be Buying the Dips or Be Defensive in 2022?
- 3 Stocks to Buy if Russia Invades Ukraine
- Upland Software is a Low-Bar Play
- Follow The Institutional Money To Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company
Receive News & Ratings for Pershing Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pershing Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.