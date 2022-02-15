Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (PSH) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 17th

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (LON:PSH) announced a dividend on Wednesday, February 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share on Friday, March 18th. This represents a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of Pershing Square stock opened at GBX 2,731.88 ($36.97) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.97, a current ratio of 24.04 and a quick ratio of 22.66. The company has a market capitalization of £5.44 billion and a PE ratio of 188.78. Pershing Square has a 1-year low of GBX 2,425 ($32.81) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,125 ($42.29). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,898.51.

Pershing Square Company Profile

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. is a closed-ended balanced hedge fund launched and managed by Pershing Square Capital Management, L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies.

