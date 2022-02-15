Pets at Home Group’s (PETS) Sector perform Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reissued by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 450 ($6.09) target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.18% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Shore Capital reissued an “under review” rating on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 570 ($7.71) target price on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 525 ($7.10) target price on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 535.71 ($7.25).

Shares of PETS opened at GBX 397.60 ($5.38) on Tuesday. Pets at Home Group has a 12 month low of GBX 367.60 ($4.97) and a 12 month high of GBX 524.50 ($7.10). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 439.94. The company has a market capitalization of £1.99 billion and a PE ratio of 16.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.13, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Pets at Home Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist retailer of pet food, pet related products, and pet accessories in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of pet foods for dogs, cats, small animals, fish, reptiles, and birds. It also provides pet accessories, including cat litters, collars, leads and harnesses, bedding, housing, feeding, health and hygiene, travel, training, and enrichment products for dogs, cats, small mammals, fish, birds, and reptiles.

