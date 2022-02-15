PharmaCyte Biotech (OTCMKTS:PMCBD) Stock Price Up 5.3%

PharmaCyte Biotech Inc (OTCMKTS:PMCBD)’s stock price rose 5.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.00 and last traded at $9.00. Approximately 11,400 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 29% from the average daily volume of 8,831 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.55.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.63.

About PharmaCyte Biotech (OTCMKTS:PMCBD)

PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for cancer and diabetes. It focuses on a proprietary cellulose-based live cell encapsulation technology called Cell-in-a-Box, which will be used as a platform for the development of treatments for inoperable pancreatic cancer and other solid cancerous tumors, and diabetes.

