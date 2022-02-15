Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.45 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) to announce sales of $7.45 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Philip Morris International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $7.69 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $7.11 billion. Philip Morris International reported sales of $7.59 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Philip Morris International will report full-year sales of $31.75 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $30.99 billion to $33.02 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $33.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $31.85 billion to $35.12 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Philip Morris International.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.02. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.11% and a negative return on equity of 98.17%. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PM shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays lowered their target price on Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.00.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 5,122 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 87.3% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.86% of the company’s stock.

PM stock opened at $109.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $170.07 billion, a PE ratio of 18.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.88. Philip Morris International has a 52 week low of $83.98 and a 52 week high of $109.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.90.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.81%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

