PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) Raises Dividend to $0.02 Per Share

PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 13th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a dividend of 0.015 per share by the oil and gas producer on Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. This is an increase from PHX Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01.

PHX Minerals has decreased its dividend by 75.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. PHX Minerals has a payout ratio of 14.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect PHX Minerals to earn $0.42 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.06 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.3%.

NYSE PHX opened at $2.35 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.70. PHX Minerals has a 52-week low of $1.96 and a 52-week high of $4.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $81.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.79 and a beta of 0.91.

PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 13th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.19). PHX Minerals had a negative return on equity of 4.18% and a negative net margin of 27.90%. The business had revenue of $4.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that PHX Minerals will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised PHX Minerals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.

In related news, CEO Chad L. Stephens acquired 40,803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.28 per share, with a total value of $93,030.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher T. Fraser purchased 23,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.32 per share, with a total value of $54,775.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 150,453 shares of company stock valued at $336,605. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in PHX Minerals by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 438,288 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $951,000 after acquiring an additional 27,618 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in PHX Minerals by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 464,801 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 62,621 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in PHX Minerals by 150.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,396 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 5,049 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in PHX Minerals by 157.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 122,746 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 75,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in PHX Minerals by 931.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 302,031 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $924,000 after acquiring an additional 272,760 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.19% of the company’s stock.

About PHX Minerals

PHX Minerals, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and development of non-operated oil and natural gas properties, including wells located on the firm’s mineral and leasehold acreage. Its products include natural gas, crude oil and NGL. The company was founded on December 3, 1926 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

