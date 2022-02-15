Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) Given New $30.00 Price Target at BTIG Research

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) had its price objective cut by BTIG Research from $37.00 to $30.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on PING. Mizuho reduced their target price on Ping Identity from $33.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Ping Identity from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Ping Identity from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Ping Identity from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Ping Identity from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ping Identity presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $32.33.

Get Ping Identity alerts:

Shares of NYSE PING opened at $20.79 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -40.76 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.28. Ping Identity has a 52 week low of $18.08 and a 52 week high of $36.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

In other news, CEO Andre Wong Durand sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total transaction of $2,537,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Ping Identity during the third quarter worth about $49,000. First Pacific Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ping Identity during the third quarter worth about $77,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Ping Identity during the third quarter worth about $205,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ping Identity during the fourth quarter worth about $198,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Ping Identity by 95.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 4,341 shares in the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ping Identity

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ping Identity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ping Identity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.