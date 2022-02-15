Pinkcoin Price Reaches $0.0031 on Exchanges (PINK)

Pinkcoin (CURRENCY:PINK) traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 15th. In the last week, Pinkcoin has traded 16.2% lower against the US dollar. Pinkcoin has a market capitalization of $1.33 million and $468.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pinkcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0031 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $107.62 or 0.00243748 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.61 or 0.00014974 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00005464 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000891 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.22 or 0.00018607 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002265 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000014 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000151 BTC.

About Pinkcoin

Pinkcoin (PINK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 459,944,687 coins and its circulating supply is 434,684,251 coins. The official website for Pinkcoin is getstarted.with.pink . Pinkcoin’s official message board is slack.with.pink . The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PinkCoin (PC) is an X11 coin with a seven day PoW period before switching to being a pure PoS coin with a 1% annual interest rate. There is a hard cap of 380 million coins to be produced and a block time of 30 seconds. There was no premine. “

Buying and Selling Pinkcoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinkcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pinkcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pinkcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

