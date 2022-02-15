Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. (PHD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on February 28th

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHD) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, February 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.0575 per share by the investment management company on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th.

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund has raised its dividend payment by 9.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Fund stock opened at $11.05 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.78. Pioneer Floating Rate Fund has a 12 month low of $10.80 and a 12 month high of $12.21.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 10.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 191,525 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,201,000 after buying an additional 17,631 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 4.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 106,227 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 4,883 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 52.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 74,497 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 25,679 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,000.

About Pioneer Floating Rate Fund

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc is closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating-rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays U.S.

