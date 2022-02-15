Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. (PHD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on February 28th

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHD) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, February 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.0575 per share by the investment management company on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th.
Pioneer Floating Rate Fund has raised its dividend payment by 9.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.
Shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Fund stock opened at $11.05 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.78. Pioneer Floating Rate Fund has a 12 month low of $10.80 and a 12 month high of $12.21.
About Pioneer Floating Rate Fund
Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc is closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating-rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays U.S.
