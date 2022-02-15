Piper Sandler Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) – Piper Sandler cut their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Seagen in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 9th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Catanzaro now expects that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.94) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.62). Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Seagen’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.91) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.90) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.02) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.77) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.83) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.23 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.34 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.10 EPS.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.16). Seagen had a negative return on equity of 9.88% and a negative net margin of 19.06%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Seagen from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Seagen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $188.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Seagen from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Seagen from $198.00 to $162.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Seagen from $254.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.36.

Shares of Seagen stock opened at $124.51 on Monday. Seagen has a 1 year low of $118.00 and a 1 year high of $192.79. The company has a market capitalization of $22.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.30 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $142.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.01.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Seagen during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Seagen during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Seagen by 486.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 633 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Seagen during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Seagen during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. 88.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker sold 301,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.33, for a total transaction of $48,330,516.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.85, for a total transaction of $51,698.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 406,789 shares of company stock valued at $63,582,891 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

