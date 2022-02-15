Piper Sandler Comments on Terreno Realty Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:TRNO)

Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) – Piper Sandler lowered their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Terreno Realty in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 9th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Goldfarb now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.46 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.47.

Get Terreno Realty alerts:

TRNO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Terreno Realty from $65.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird cut Terreno Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Terreno Realty from $71.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on Terreno Realty from $70.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.29.

Shares of NYSE:TRNO opened at $69.64 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $77.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.49. Terreno Realty has a 12-month low of $53.97 and a 12-month high of $86.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.06 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Terreno Realty by 85.0% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 29,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,525,000 after buying an additional 13,600 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Terreno Realty by 690.9% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 31,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,722,000 after buying an additional 27,883 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Terreno Realty by 294.5% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 349,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,807,000 after buying an additional 260,884 shares during the period. GRS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Terreno Realty in the fourth quarter worth about $2,568,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Terreno Realty by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 152,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,996,000 after buying an additional 20,884 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Terreno Realty’s payout ratio is presently 138.78%.

About Terreno Realty

Terreno Realty Corp. operates as a real estate company, which acquires, owns, and manages industrial properties. It invests in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex, research and development, and trans-shipment. The company was founded by Michael A. Coke and W.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Terreno Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terreno Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.