Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) Cut to Buy at StockNews.com

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Piper Sandler Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Northland Securities lowered their price target on Piper Sandler Companies from $185.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Piper Sandler Companies from $183.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Piper Sandler Companies in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Piper Sandler Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.80.

Shares of NYSE:PIPR traded up $1.35 during trading on Monday, hitting $149.79. 140,307 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 92,938. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 1.38. Piper Sandler Companies has a 52 week low of $103.39 and a 52 week high of $193.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $165.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.04.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $7.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.23 by $2.61. Piper Sandler Companies had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 32.32%. The firm had revenue of $648.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $492.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 60.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Piper Sandler Companies will post 19.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 218.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 2.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,770,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,417,000 after buying an additional 40,063 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 304,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,387,000 after acquiring an additional 15,259 shares during the period. 64.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Piper Sandler Cos. engages in the provision of investment banking and institutional securities services. It offers financial advisory services, equity and debt capital markets products, public finance services, equity research and institutional brokerage, fixed income services, and private equity strategies.

