Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Moelis & Company in a research report issued on Friday, February 11th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Harte now expects that the asset manager will earn $1.19 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.07. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Moelis & Company’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.02 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.81 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Moelis & Company from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Moelis & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Moelis & Company from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Moelis & Company from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.71.

Moelis & Company stock opened at $51.36 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.07. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 1.22. Moelis & Company has a fifty-two week low of $49.68 and a fifty-two week high of $77.49.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.02). Moelis & Company had a net margin of 25.54% and a return on equity of 95.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.99 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MC. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 591 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,563 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Moelis & Company by 101.0% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 422 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC lifted its position in Moelis & Company by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 5,121 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Moelis & Company by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 13,792 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. 84.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.68%.

About Moelis & Company

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

