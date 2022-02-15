Piper Sandler Weighs in on ChampionX Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CHX)

ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of ChampionX in a research note issued on Thursday, February 10th. Piper Sandler analyst I. Macpherson now expects that the company will earn $0.19 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.22. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for ChampionX’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.39 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.43 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered ChampionX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on ChampionX from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ChampionX presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.28.

Shares of CHX stock opened at $21.62 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.43 and a beta of 3.02. ChampionX has a fifty-two week low of $17.04 and a fifty-two week high of $30.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. ChampionX had a return on equity of 5.13% and a net margin of 2.61%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.07 EPS.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHX. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in ChampionX by 515.8% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,763,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,802,000 after purchasing an additional 2,315,092 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of ChampionX in the fourth quarter worth about $26,060,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ChampionX by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,065,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,381,000 after acquiring an additional 968,800 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ChampionX by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,095,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,760,000 after acquiring an additional 946,759 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ChampionX by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,074,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,132,000 after acquiring an additional 778,707 shares during the period. 95.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th.

ChampionX Company Profile

ChampionX Corp. engages in the provision of chemistry programs and services for global upstream oil and natural gas industry. It operates under the following segments: Oilfield Performance, Specialty Performance, and Corporate and other Segment. It provides applications and technology for drilling, production, and midstream.

