Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) Shares Gap Up Following Insider Buying Activity

Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $4.91, but opened at $5.02. Pitney Bowes shares last traded at $4.98, with a volume of 5,405 shares traded.

Specifically, CFO Ana Maria Chadwick bought 9,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.13 per share, with a total value of $50,274.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Pitney Bowes alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com cut Pitney Bowes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $850.39 million, a PE ratio of 53.67 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.55, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.95.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $983.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $961.63 million. Pitney Bowes had a return on equity of 150.14% and a net margin of 0.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Pitney Bowes Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. Pitney Bowes’s payout ratio is 222.25%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes by 1.4% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 99,065 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $869,000 after buying an additional 1,333 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes by 23.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 54,122 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 10,162 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Pitney Bowes in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes by 4.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,210,239 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,154,000 after buying an additional 133,031 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes by 1,923,500.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 19,235 shares during the period. 65.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI)

Pitney Bowes, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of products and solutions in the commerce industry. It operates through the following segments: Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions. The Global Ecommerce segment includes products and services that facilitate domestic retail and ecommerce shipping solutions, including fulfillment and returns, and global cross-border ecommerce transactions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pitney Bowes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pitney Bowes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.