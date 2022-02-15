PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) Shares Acquired by NorthCoast Asset Management LLC

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares during the quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC owned 0.05% of PJT Partners worth $1,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PJT. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in PJT Partners by 76,899.4% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 639,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,620,000 after purchasing an additional 639,034 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PJT Partners by 118.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 150,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,718,000 after acquiring an additional 81,495 shares in the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PJT Partners by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 280,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,045,000 after acquiring an additional 71,748 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its position in shares of PJT Partners by 61.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 156,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,388,000 after acquiring an additional 59,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of PJT Partners by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 504,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,019,000 after acquiring an additional 45,428 shares in the last quarter. 68.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PJT opened at $63.00 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.71. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 0.92. PJT Partners Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.13 and a 52 week high of $89.50.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $313.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.90 million. PJT Partners had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 28.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. Analysts predict that PJT Partners Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. This is an increase from PJT Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.54%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut PJT Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut PJT Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on PJT Partners from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.25.

PJT Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advisory-investment solutions. It specializes in strategic advisory, shareholder engagement, restructuring and special situations and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments.

