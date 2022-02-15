Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. is an owner, operator and developer of resorts primarily in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company owns and manages Hyatt Zilara and Hyatt Ziva Cancun, Hyatt Zilara and Hyatt Ziva Rose Hall Jamaica, Hyatt Ziva Puerto Vallarta and Hyatt Ziva Los Cabos. Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. is based in Faifax, United States. “

Separately, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.35.

PLYA opened at $8.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -7.55 and a beta of 2.07. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 1-year low of $6.13 and a 1-year high of $9.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.68.

In other news, CAO Brandon B. Buhler sold 6,919 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total value of $56,528.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Financial Co Ltd. Sagicor bought 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.95 per share, for a total transaction of $1,390,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 544,251 shares of company stock worth $3,966,538 and sold 203,006 shares worth $1,564,632. 6.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PLYA. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Playa Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Playa Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter worth $97,000. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in Playa Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth $106,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Playa Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter worth $119,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Playa Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth $124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

Playa Hotels & Resorts NV operates hotels and resorts. It engages in the ownership, operation, and development of all-inclusive resorts in beachfront location destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company owns and manages Hyatt Zilara Cancun, Hyatt Ziva Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Playa del Carmen, Hilton Playa del Carmen an All-Inclusive Resort, Hyatt Ziva Puerto Vallarta, Hyatt Ziva Los Cabos, Hyatt Zilara Rose Hall and Hyatt Ziva Rose Hall, Hilton Rose Hall Resort & Spa, Jewel Dunn?s River Beach Resort, Jewel Grande Montego Bay Resort & Spa, Jewel Runaway Bay Beach & Golf Resort, Jewel Paradise Cove Beach Resort & Spa, Hyatt Zilara Cap Cana, Hyatt Ziva Cap Cana Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Family Resort and Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Adult Resort.

