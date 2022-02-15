Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

PLBC opened at $39.01 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Plumas Bancorp has a 1 year low of $23.66 and a 1 year high of $41.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.77 million, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 0.68.

Get Plumas Bancorp alerts:

Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Plumas Bancorp had a net margin of 36.99% and a return on equity of 18.80%. The business had revenue of $15.46 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This is a positive change from Plumas Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Plumas Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.07%.

In other Plumas Bancorp news, Director Heidi S. Gansert purchased 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.25 per share, for a total transaction of $45,312.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Plumas Bancorp by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Plumas Bancorp by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 42,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Plumas Bancorp by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. River Oaks Capital LLC purchased a new position in Plumas Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,673,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Plumas Bancorp by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.11% of the company’s stock.

About Plumas Bancorp

Plumas Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and service. It offers a wide range of deposit products for the retail and commercial banking markets such as checking, interest-bearing and premium interest-bearing checking, business sweep, public funds sweep, savings, time deposit and retirement accounts, remote deposit, telephone and mobile banking, mobile deposit, and internet banking with bill-pay options.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Plumas Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plumas Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.