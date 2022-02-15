Plymouth Rock Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:PLRTF) Short Interest Down 43.1% in January

Plymouth Rock Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:PLRTF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 95,900 shares, a decline of 43.1% from the January 15th total of 168,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 229,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Shares of Plymouth Rock Technologies stock traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.18. 5,840 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 110,495. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.25. Plymouth Rock Technologies has a one year low of $0.15 and a one year high of $1.45.
Plymouth Rock Technologies Company Profile
