Point72 Asset Management L.P. Acquires Shares of 357,100 Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 357,100 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,440,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 1.18% of Dycom Industries at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Dycom Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,989 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dycom Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 3,721 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

DY opened at $88.32 on Tuesday. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $62.88 and a one year high of $105.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $90.39 and its 200-day moving average is $81.38. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 61.76 and a beta of 1.55.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The construction company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.26. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 1.40%. The company had revenue of $854.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $815.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DY. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Dycom Industries from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Dycom Industries from $85.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Dycom Industries from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Dycom Industries from $86.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Dycom Industries from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.43.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides contracting services throughout the United States. Its services include engineering, construction, maintenance and installation services to telecommunications providers, underground facility locating services to various utilities, including other construction and maintenance services to electric and gas utilities, and others.

