Point72 Asset Management L.P. Grows Stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 87.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 936,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 436,983 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.17% of FirstEnergy worth $33,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FE. Amundi bought a new position in FirstEnergy during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,521,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in FirstEnergy by 889.7% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,362,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,547,000 after buying an additional 1,225,200 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in FirstEnergy by 1,113.2% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,320,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,037,000 after buying an additional 1,211,657 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in FirstEnergy by 108.6% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,962,647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $69,910,000 after buying an additional 1,021,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis bought a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,137,000. 86.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FE opened at $40.74 on Tuesday. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 12-month low of $31.17 and a 12-month high of $42.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.05. The company has a market capitalization of $22.18 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). FirstEnergy had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 17.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.85%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FE. Bank of America raised their price objective on FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Barclays decreased their price target on FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FirstEnergy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.29.

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

