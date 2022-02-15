Point72 Asset Management L.P. Makes New Investment in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 300,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,698,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.06% of Monster Beverage as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MNST. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Monster Beverage during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 84.2% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Monster Beverage during the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in Monster Beverage during the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in Monster Beverage during the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. 63.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MNST opened at $82.57 on Tuesday. Monster Beverage Co. has a 12 month low of $80.92 and a 12 month high of $99.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.91. The stock has a market cap of $43.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.14.

Several brokerages have commented on MNST. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $115.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.56.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full-service beverage distributors.

