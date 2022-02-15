Point72 Asset Management L.P. Purchases New Position in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 418,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,274,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.41% of Hyatt Hotels at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 15.0% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 5,392,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,800,000 after purchasing an additional 705,468 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 30.7% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,715,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,380,000 after purchasing an additional 638,658 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 221.0% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 580,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,720,000 after purchasing an additional 399,338 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 643.0% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 239,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,454,000 after purchasing an additional 207,139 shares during the period. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the third quarter worth approximately $15,420,000. Institutional investors own 44.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Hyatt Hotels alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on H. Macquarie raised Hyatt Hotels from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Bank of America raised Hyatt Hotels from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Hyatt Hotels in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hyatt Hotels has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.10.

H stock opened at $98.13 on Tuesday. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 12-month low of $67.70 and a 12-month high of $102.66. The company has a market capitalization of $10.79 billion, a PE ratio of -25.03 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $91.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.59.

In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider Alejandro Reynal acquired 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $83.25 per share, with a total value of $1,998,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider H. Charles Floyd sold 46,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.81, for a total value of $4,369,669.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,929 shares of company stock valued at $4,666,071 over the last three months. 22.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corp. engages in the development and management of resort and hotel chains. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Leased Hotels; Americas Management and Franchising; ASPAC Management and Franchising; and EAME/SW Asia management and Franchising. The Owned and Leased Hotels segment offers hospitality services and hotels.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding H? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H).

Receive News & Ratings for Hyatt Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyatt Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.