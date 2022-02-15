Point72 Asset Management L.P. Sells 132,189 Shares of Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. lowered its position in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,975,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132,189 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned about 14.71% of Mereo BioPharma Group worth $24,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group by 99.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 11,300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,346,000 after purchasing an additional 5,639,392 shares in the last quarter. Tri Locum Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,974,000. Eversept Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,177,000. Rock Springs Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 4,832,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,696,000 after purchasing an additional 290,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atom Investors LP boosted its position in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group by 308.6% during the 2nd quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 269,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 203,466 shares in the last quarter.

MREO opened at $1.20 on Tuesday. Mereo BioPharma Group plc has a fifty-two week low of $1.04 and a fifty-two week high of $4.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.44 and its 200 day moving average is $2.03.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in a report on Monday, December 13th.

About Mereo BioPharma Group

Mereo BioPharma Group Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics that aim to improve outcomes for oncology and rare diseases. Its portfolio include Etigilimab (MPH-313), Alvelestat (MPH-966), Setrusumab (BPS-804), Navicixizumab (OMP-305B83), Acumapimod (BCT-197), and Leflutrozole (BGS-649).

